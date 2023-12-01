VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Lawyer in Ali murder trial says 13-year-old B.C. victim was not an 'innocent'

    Ibrahim Ali's lawyer says the 13-year-old girl he's accused of murdering in a British Columbia park wasn't the “innocent” depicted in a “rose-coloured” portrayal by the Crown at trial.

    Kevin McCullough told the B.C. Supreme Court jury in his closing arguments that the version of the girl's lifestyle presented by the Crown is “at best, a partial picture” or “at worst, a lie.”

    He says the Crown's case rests on the belief it would have been out of character for the teen to have sex with Ali.

    The body of the girl, who can't be named because of a publication ban, was found in a Burnaby, B.C., park in July 2017, just hours after her mother reported her missing.

    McCullough says the only evidence they have against Ali is his semen, found inside the girl's body, and the Crown has come up with a “crazy theory” where no one saw or heard anything connecting Ali to the murder.

    Crown attorney Daniel Porte finished closing arguments yesterday saying it had been proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Ali dragged the girl into a wooded area of the park, sexually assaulted her, then killed her.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2023.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH

    WATCH Kangaroo spotted on the loose east of Toronto

    Commuters east of Toronto were met with a surprise Friday morning when a kangaroo was spotted hopping alongside the roadway. Anyone who spots the marsupial is being asked to report the sighting to a community-run pet organization in Oshawa, Ont.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News