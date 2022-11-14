Lawyer for orphaned toddler says province to blame for deadly Pemberton, B.C., mudslide

Small earthquake reported north of Montreal

A small earthquake rattled an area north of Montreal Monday night, according to Earthquakes Canada. The 3.7-magnitude quake happened at 9:23 p.m. about 26 kilometres north of the island and was 'strongly felt' in the Montreal region, the government agency said.

  Small earthquake reported north of Montreal

  • RCMP charges Hydro-Quebec employee with spying for China

    The RCMP has arrested a Montreal-area Hydro-Quebec employee Monday morning for allegedly selling trade secrets to the Chinese government. Yuesheng Wang, 35, from Candiac, Que. will appear in the Longueuil courthouse on Tuesday on four charges including obtaining trade secrets, unauthorized use of a computer, and with fraud for obtaining trade secrets and breach of trust by a public officer. He was arrested Monday morning.

  • Student raises awareness for homeless double amputee in south London, Ont.

    Near one of London, Ont.’s busiest intersections rests Tom, a 59-year-old a double amputee. It’s Monday morning, and Tom has been lying on the ground, just outside the property of the London Health Sciences Centre's Victoria Hospital campus for the better part of four days. Tom is saddened most people driving by fail to notice him, but not all pass by.

    Tyler Calver, a London medical support student, is trying to get help for 59-year-old Tom, a double amputee. Tom has been stranded near the Victoria Hospital campus of LHSC in London, Ont. for several days. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

  • London police investigate suspicious tow truck fires and shooting

    Some London, Ont. tow truck operators want the violence to end as soon as possible after one company had two vehicles catch fire and another company had employees shot at over the weekend. Fadi Abrahim, the owner of Low Price Towing, told CTV News London he couldn’t believe what he saw on Friday morning at his shop along Clarke Road.

