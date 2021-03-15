VANCOUVER -- A lawyer for Huawei's chief financial officer is asking a B.C. Supreme Court judge to admit new evidence in her extradition case.

Frank Addario says the evidence should be allowed if the Crown plans to argue that an international bank at the centre of Meng Wanzhou's fraud case suffered a real risk of loan loss as a result of her alleged actions.

Meng is accused of misrepresenting Huawei's control over technology company Skycom in a presentation to HSBC, putting the bank at risk of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran.

Both she and Huawei deny the allegations.

Addario says the evidence is an affidavit from an accountant that details credit facilities and loans issued by HSBC to Huawei subsidiaries and suggests there was never a risk of loss.

Addario also told the court that evidence provided by the United States in the case against Meng is unreliable because it includes a 2017 loan that wasn't connected to HSBC.