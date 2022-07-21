Latest B.C. COVID-19 data shows modest decline in hospital population
Latest B.C. COVID-19 data shows modest decline in hospital population
The number of COVID-positive patients in B.C. hospitals has declined slightly over the last week, according to the latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
The BCCDC's COVID-19 dashboard shows 406 test-positive patients in hospitals as of Thursday, down from 426 at this time last week. The number of patients requiring critical care has also declined slightly, from 34 to 30.
This graph shows the number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals on Thursdays since the province switched to a "hospital census" model for counting COVID hospitalizations in January. (CTV)
B.C. hospitalization totals include everyone who tests positive for the coronavirus in a hospital setting, regardless of whether COVID-19 is the primary reason for their hospitalization.
Since the province began using this "hospital census" model in January, there have been as many as 985 people in B.C. hospitals with COVID-19 and as few as 255.
OTHER INDICATORS STILL RISING
The hospital census is the most up-to-date number the BCCDC releases each week. All of the other data the centre shares each Thursday pertains to the most recent epidemiological week – in this case the week that ended July 16.
The modest decline in the number of people in hospital this week may signal the peak of the latest wave of coronavirus infections in the province, but it could also be an anomaly.
Other indicators – while less up-to-date than the hospital census – continue to suggest increasing coronavirus transmission.
The BCCDC reports 1,044 new cases of COVID-19 recorded during the week of July 10 to 16. That's a larger total than it recorded during the preceding week, when there were 973 cases.
Similarly, the number of newly reported hospitalizations was higher during the most recent epidemiological week – at 246 – than it was during the previous one, when 211 new admissions were reported.
It should be noted that the case numbers the BCCDC reports each week include only "lab-confirmed, lab-probable and epi-linked" infections. The vast majority of B.C. residents with COVID-19 symptoms do not qualify for a lab-based test under the province's current testing strategy, and results from at-home rapid tests are not collected.
Wastewater surveillance in the Lower Mainland can help account for cases not included in the official count. The latest data, published in the BCCDC's weekly "situation report" shows that as of July 16, viral loads had been declining slightly across all five wastewater treatment plants in Metro Vancouver.
"Generally, increases in SARS-CoV-2 viral loads in wastewater have slowed or reversed in the past one to two weeks," the situation report reads.
"Further data are required before determining whether this trend is consistent with plateauing of COVID-19 incidence in Metro Vancouver, or short-term variability of these environmental measurements."
VACCINATION DATA
The province administered 45,406 vaccine doses from July 10 to 16, according to the BCCDC. That's a slight increase from the number it administered the previous week.
The vast majority of those doses – 35,329, or roughly 78 per cent of them – were fourth doses, which recently became available to residents ages 18 and older, but only if it's been six months since their first booster shot, and only if they call the provincial vaccination hotline.
Health officials still recommend waiting until the fall to get a second booster dose, and have said they're planning to offer "fall boosters" to everyone ages 12 and older starting in September.
Those who want to get a fourth shot sooner than that now have the option to do so, and since the province made that option available to them, appointment bookings have soared.
According to the BCCDC COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, 91 per cent of people ages five and older had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of July 17. Eighty-eight per cent had received two doses and 53 per cent had received three.
In the 70-plus age group, 53 per cent had received a second booster shot, or fourth dose, as of that date. The dashboard does not currently include data on fourth shots among those under age 70.
Nor does it include data on vaccination of children under age five. Health Canada authorized Moderna's vaccine for use among young children last week, and the province has said it will begin administering shots to that age group on Aug. 2.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
You need an income of over $220K to buy a home in Toronto, Vancouver, new data shows
You'll need to be making more than $220,000 to buy a home in Toronto and Vancouver with a 20 per cent down payment, according to new data from Ratehub.ca.
Pierre Poilievre risks hefty fine with plan to skip Conservative leadership debate
The campaign for Pierre Poilievre, the perceived front-runner in the federal Conservative leadership race, announced Thursday he won't take part in the party's third debate planned for August, facing the consequence of a $50,000 fine.
The future of COVID in Canada: Doctors weigh in on vaccines, masking
With much of Canada in the midst of a summer wave of COVID-19, public health officials and physicians have mixed views on how provinces and territories respond from this point on.
Inuit seek Pope's help to return accused priest from France
Inuit people will press Pope Francis to help return a retired Roman Catholic priest accused of sexual abuse to face charges in Canada, a former political leader in the country's North said.
Fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose: A look at who is eligible in each province and territory
The latest Omicron BA.5 variant is spreading through Canada, with some provinces reporting they have already entered a seventh wave. CTVNews.ca takes a look at who is currently eligible for a second booster shot or fourth dose by province and territory.
Large 'unsanctioned' Hells Angels procession arrives in Toronto to heavy police presence
A large procession of up to 1,000 Hells Angels members arrived in Toronto’s east end to a significant police presence on Thursday but ultimately dispersed without incident a few hours later.
B.C. woman with disability alleges discrimination after being forced to deplane over wheelchair size
A young Abbotsford, B.C., woman with disabilities claims she experienced ableism on a recent Air Canada flight.
Missed a mortgage payment? Here are next steps you should take
Amid a series of interest rate hikes recently implemented by the Bank of Canada, some homeowners may be concerned about keeping up with their mortgage payments. For those who are worried about being able to afford their home, experts say there are a number of tools available to help, including mortgage deferrals and debt restructuring.
History taught Bank of Canada what happens when it doesn't control high inflation
Canadians are seeing the cost of borrowing rise rapidly as the Bank of Canada takes historic action to slow the soaring of prices, having learned costly lessons from history when central banks let inflation run rampant.
Vancouver Island
-
'Oh my stars it's a bear': Woman films bear strolling by Sooke mall
A Vancouver Island woman is sharing her video encounter with a young bear in Sooke, B.C.
-
RCMP release photo of Nanaimo shooting suspect
Nanaimo RCMP are looking to identify a man believed to have shot another man in early July.
-
Ultra-marathoner poised to break record after 68 days running across Canada
An Alberta ultra-marathoner is expected to complete his cross-Canada run in Victoria on Thursday, breaking the record for the fastest run across the country.
Calgary
-
UCP leadership hopefuls wait for party candidacy approval
The race for the UCP's top job is heating up, and it's expected to get even hotter as the summer goes on.
-
Veteran Calgary police officer charged after investigation into 'indecent act'
A 12-year veteran of the Calgary Police Service has been charged following an investigation into what police call an 'indecent act.'
-
Calgary Folk Fest focuses on reducing environmental footprint
Calgary’s Folk Festival is ramping up its environmental initiatives as it prepares to host more than 40,000 people this weekend, marking the first in-person event in three years.
Edmonton
-
Oilers' owner Katz accused of paying 17-year-old dancer for sex in Nevada civil suit
Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz is denying ever paying an underage ballerina $75,000 for 'sexual favours,' as was alleged in a civil suit filed earlier this month in Nevada.
-
Alberta drops proposed changes to insulin pump program
Health Minister Jason Copping announced Thursday morning that the province will not be going ahead with proposed changes to the insulin pump program.
-
Wildfire evacuation order issued for Nordegg area
An evacuation order was issued for Clearwater County Wednesday evening due to a wildfire northwest of Nordegg.
Toronto
-
Ontario family may have to cancel $35,000 safari because they can't get passports
An Ontario woman says she's devastated at the thought of being forced to cancel her family's $35,000 trip due to delays acquiring passports for her two sons, especially after she followed all the rules.
-
Ontario reports 62 new COVID-19 deaths, positivity appears to hit peak
Ontario detected 62 COVID-19 deaths over the past seven days, as hospitalizations climbed to their highest point since mid-May and test positivity among those still eligible appeared to hit a peak.
-
New data reveals how much money you need to make to afford a house in Toronto
New data is revealing how much money Toronto residents need to make in order to afford to purchase a home in the city.
Montreal
-
Young children in Quebec eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday
Young children in Quebec will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination next week, the province announced Thursday.
-
Fewer Quebecers in favour of COVID-19 measures despite rising cases, study shows
As the seventh wave of COVID-19 hits the province, 50 per cent of Quebecers say they support bringing back the mask mandate, according to the latest study by the Angus Reid Institute (ARI).
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Risk of strong storms Thursday across parts of Quebec
Winnipeg
-
Woman charged with second-degree murder in West End homicide
A 19-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man she knew through a domestic relationship.
-
ATM stolen from bank, police investigating
Winnipeg police are investigating after an ATM was stolen from a bank.
-
Man accused of killing Sask. Mountie will stand trial for 1st-degree murder
A man accused of killing a Saskatchewan RCMP officer during a traffic stop has been ordered to stand trial for first-degree murder.
Saskatoon
-
'Very disappointed': Humboldt Broncos families react after parole granted for driver in fatal crash
A family affected by the Humboldt Broncos tragedy says they are disappointed after parole was granted for the semi-truck driver responsible for the fatal crash.
-
Omicron variants leading increase of COVID-19 activity in Saskatchewan
The Government of Saskatchewan is reporting an increase in COVID-19 activity compared to the previous reporting period.
-
La Ronge RCMP investigate suspicious death
La Ronge RCMP are investigating a suspicious death at a home on Jack Bell Place in Bell’s Point.
Regina
-
Man accused of killing Sask. Mountie will stand trial for 1st-degree murder
A man accused of killing a Saskatchewan RCMP officer during a traffic stop has been ordered to stand trial for first-degree murder.
-
Omicron variants leading increase of COVID-19 activity in Saskatchewan
The Government of Saskatchewan is reporting an increase in COVID-19 activity compared to the previous reporting period.
-
Saskatchewan Roughriders reschedule weekend game to Sunday
The matchup between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Toronto Argonauts game that was originally scheduled for Saturday at Mosaic Stadium has been moved to Sunday.
Atlantic
-
Kalin’s Call: Humidex soars into 40s for parts of the Maritimes
A jump in both temperature and humidity has led to humidex values in the Maritimes.
-
Halifax police locate truck driver after crash claims life of 17-year-old motorcyclist
Police say they have located the driver and truck involved in a collision that claimed the life of a young motorcyclist in Halifax this week.
-
Doctor warns Fredericton residents not to 'bike without a helmet' ahead of weekend ER staffing shortages
A Fredericton emergency room doctor say sthe Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital is looking at another weekend of staffing shortages, and is warning patients they may be met with long wait times.
London
-
OPP K-9 called in after crash on 401 near Dorchester
A collision on Highway 401 quickly turned into a search for a driver allegedly involved in the crash.
-
London police issue public safety warning after man arrested for indecent exposure
A London man is facing charges after allegedly exposing himself to two girls at a northwest London shopping complex earlier this month.
-
'Just like a train!': Thedford-area hit hard by storms
Multiple rural residents west of Thedford, Ont. are in clean-up mode Thursday after Wednesday’s violent storms left widespread damage.
Northern Ontario
-
Laurentian president stepping down as university nears end of insolvency process
Laurentian University president Dr. Robert Haché is retiring, the school announced Thursday evening.
-
Sudbury police concerned for victim's safety in search for wanted man
Sudbury police are asking for the public's help finding a wanted man, citing safety concerns for survivors of intimate partner violence.
-
Staff strike in community of St. Charles at a stalemate
Administrative and public works staff in the Municipality of St. Charles are on strike for the third week after failing to reach an agreement with the employer.
Kitchener
-
Grand River Hospital postpones some elective surgeries due to staffing shortages
Grand River Hospital says 120 of its staff members are currently off work due to COVID-19, and as a result, they've been forced to close one of their operating rooms and postpone some elective surgeries.
-
Data stolen during 'cyber incidents' at Waterloo Region District School Board
An internal memo sent to staff on Wednesday and verified by CTV News revealed data was stolen in the incident that was first brought to the board’s attention over a week ago.
-
Waterloo dairy farm producing milk that’s easier to digest
Dodging dairy products is difficult to do for people with milk intolerances, but a farm in Waterloo has a fix so they don’t have to.