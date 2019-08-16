

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





After being classified as "out of control" for nearly two weeks, a wildfire near Oliver is now considered to be held and is not expected to grow outside of its perimeter.

The Eagle Bluff fire, first discovered on Aug. 4, is still 2,632 hectares big, but activity has decreased BC Wildfire Services says.

"While the fire remains active, it is now burning in an area that historically has seen low intensity fire," the service says on its website. "The fire is burning in inoperable terrain on the northeast flank, and shows low propensity for fire growth."

Crews have decided to "allow the fire to take its natural course while being monitored."

Cameras, ground patrols and aerial scans will all help with this monitoring.

Over several days, crews conducted planned ignitions to help secure the fire's perimeter. No more ignitions are planned for the time being.

"Today, crews will continue to mop up and patrol the fire on the west, east and southern flanks," BC Wildfire Service says.

"Their objective is to extinguish all hot spots within 200 feet of the fire perimeter. An aerial scan will occur again today to identify more hot spots that crews can action."

The area around the fire is still restricted for public safety.

On Tuesday, an "area restriction for Crown land" was put in place, "for the purpose of public safety and to ensure the safety of firefighting personnel.

With the restriction, which will be in place until Aug. 30 or until it's rescinded, nobody is allowed in the area without prior authorization.

Exceptions include situations where someone is:

Travelling to or from his or her principle residence that is not under an evacuation order

Travelling to or from leased property for the purposes of accessing a secondary residence or recreational property that is not under an evacuation order

Travelling as a person acting in an official capacity

Travelling for the purpose of supporting wildfire suppression activities

Engaging and/or participating in agricultural activities pertaining to livestock management on private or leased property

The restricted area is outlined on the wildfire service's map.