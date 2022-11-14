Large sum of cash found in IKEA hasn’t been claimed for months: RCMP

If you recently lost a large amount of cash while shopping for furniture, you may be in luck.

An IKEA employee turned an undisclosed sum in to police after discovering it in the store at 1000 Lougheed Highway on Sept. 11, according to Coquitlam RCMP.

With 350,000 sq. ft. of retail space, the Coquitlam location is the largest IKEA in Canada. It’s believed the cash was lost somewhere inside the store in early September.

“The finder demonstrated genuine integrity by turning the money over to the police in the hopes that it could be returned to its rightful owners,” Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said in a release Monday.

Anyone hoping to claim the cash will have to prove ownership by providing the denominations and how it was stored, Mounties say. The contact number provided is 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2022-29400.

“Coquitlam RCMP would like to remind the public to report lost large sums of money to the Police to increase the chances of having the money returned,” the statement reads.