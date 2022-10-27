Large grizzly relocated after killing 3 miniature horses near B.C.-Alberta border

Conservation officers have relocated a large grizzly bear after the animal attacked and killed three miniature horses on a farm near the B.C.-Alberta border.

Authorities tranquilized and captured the grizzly over the weekend and relocated it to an undisclosed area outside of Invermere, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said in a Facebook post.

"Every wildlife conflict situation is assessed individually (taking) into account several factors, such as the risk to public safety and the animal’s ability to survive in the wild," the post said.

"There were no reports of aggressive behaviour towards people or additional conflict history associated with this bear, a healthy male, and the decision was made to relocate the animal."

Conservation officers believe the grizzly followed a creek drainage out of the Rocky Mountains in search of food, noting that berry crops were depleted in part because of this year's drought conditions.

The bear was given a GPS tracking collar so its movements can be monitored by provincial wildlife biologists. The BCCOS said fitting grizzlies with GPS collars is "standard" in the province's Kootenay region.