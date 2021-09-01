LANGLEY, B.C. -- A Metro Vancouver mosque has received a disturbing letter containing references to Hitler and the Ku Klux Klan, and threatening violence.

The Langley Islamic Centre shared a photo of the letter in a Facebook post Tuesday evening.

“We are shaken by a deeply concerning violent threat that was directed towards our beautiful community in Langley, BC,” the post says. “The letter received…is meant to directly threaten members of the Langley Muslim community. The letter clearly stated a reference to the Christchurch Mosque Attack.”

Fifty-one Muslims were murdered, and 40 more injured when a lone gunman opened fire at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in March of 2019.

The letter came in the mail via Canada Post and is made up of text cut from newspapers and magazines affixed to a sheet of paper.

“You have two months to shut ths (sic) place down and leave,” it begins, before referencing the Australian man convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the Christchurch massacre.

The letter comes almost three months after a van attack in London, Ont., when four members of a Muslim family died after being run down in early June.

A nine-year-old boy was also hit and is the only member of his family to survive what police and Crown prosecutors have deemed an intentional act.

“We’re currently in the midst of a crisis — one in which hate, systemic racism and Islamophobia are on the rise,” said Fatema Abdalla, communications coordinator for the National Council of Canadian Muslims. “And so there is this need for systemic racism, for hate, for Islamophobia to spoken about by every single one of our politicians today. And we need to come up with a national plan against white supremacy.”

The Langley Islamic Centre said it has turned the threatening letter over to law enforcement.

CTV News has reached out to the likely RCMP and will update this story when there is an official response.