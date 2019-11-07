VANCOUVER – Drivers travelling over the Lions Gate Bridge late Thursday night should expect to see some lane closures.

The transportation ministry says single-lane alternating traffic will be in place from 10 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

The closures are to make way for joint and bearing repairs on the bridge.

Sidewalks will still be open for pedestrians and cyclists overnight, but drivers should expect delays and may want to try a different route.

"Future lane closures will be required to complete the repairs, which will be confirmed and communicated in advance of the work," the transportation ministry's statement says.

Electrical maintenance is also required for overhead signs, which should be done by the end of the month.