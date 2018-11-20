

The Canadian Press





An association of agricultural landowners in British Columbia says it's concerned by the provincial government's proposal to limit the size of new homes being built Agricultural Land Reserve properties.

The B.C. Farmland Owners Association is asking for more thorough consultation with farmers before any restrictions are made, and ensuring that anybody who has applied for a building permit is grandfathered in if restrictions go forward.

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham said earlier this month that the proposed Agricultural Land Commission Amendment Act seeks to prevent the building of mega-mansions on prime agricultural land by limiting new home sizes to less than 500 square metres on property in the land reserve.

The B.C. government says the bill was based on consultations including nine community stakeholder meetings, a survey of 2,300 respondents, 275 written submissions, as well as expert presentations and reports.