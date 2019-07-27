

High levels of bacteria have prompted the closure of another popular Vancouver Beach.

On Saturday, the Vancouver Park Board tweeted that Kitsilano Beach had been closed to swimming because of high E. coli levels.

Kits Beach has been closed to swimming due to high E.coli levels. #VancouverCoastalHealth provides water quality reports and has advised of the latest sample counts. Visit https://t.co/j1IfzCmvRH… for details and respect signage placed at the beach. @VCHhealthcare — Vancouver Park Board (@ParkBoard) July 27, 2019

Kits Beach joins two other Metro Vancouver beaches that are currently closed to swimming because of bacteria. Trout Lake has been closed since July 17, and Bowen Island's Snug Cove has been closed since June 27.

Ambleside Beach in North Vancouver and Sunset Beach in Vancouver were also closed to swimming earlier this month, but have since reopened.

The closure of Kits Beach to swimming comes on one of the beach's busiest days of the year, with hundreds of thousands of people expected to make their way to the shores of English Bay for the first fireworks display of the 2019 Honda Celebration of Light.

Fireworks viewers will still be able to watch the show from the beach, but people staking out their viewing spots early in the day will want to avoid taking a dip.

High levels of E. coli in the water increase the chances that a swimmer will experience gastrointestinal illness or skin or eye infections.

More information about water quality monitoring in Metro Vancouver can be found on the Vancouver Coastal Health website.