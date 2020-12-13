VANCOUVER -- The organizer of a protest against COVID-19 restrictions in Kelowna on Saturday has been fined for violating COVID-19 restrictions, according to local police.

Kelowna RCMP said in a news release Sunday that it had issued a fine of $2,300 to the self-identified organizer of the protest and march through the city's downtown that drew several hundred attendees Saturday.

Police said the name of the protest organizer "is not being released at this time."

Mounties attended Saturday's event to "maintain the peace and help to prevent any confrontations between those actively participating in the demonstration and both the motoring public and area residents," Kelowna RCMP said in their release.

"People in Canada have a democratic right to a lawful and peaceful protest and the RCMP must use discretion when balancing a citizen’s rights with the current potential health risks associated with large public gatherings," police continued. "If the activities being engaged in are in violation of the provincial public health order, those involved can face fines."