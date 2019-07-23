

CTV News Vancouver





Mounties say a cab driver in Kelowna has been charged with sexually assaulting a female passenger.

Gagandeep Singh Sidhu, 37, is facing one count of sexual assault, following an investigation from an incident this spring.

On May 28, Kelowna RCMP say they received a report alleging a taxi passenger had been sexually assaulted by the driver.

The incident, they say, took place in the early hours of May 26. They were told that the victim was assaulted outside the taxi cab at her final destination.

After investigating, Sidhu was arrested on May 30 and his chauffer permit was seized by police.

A detailed report was then forwarded to BC Prosecution Service and one count of sexual assault was approved.

Sidhu made his first court appearance in Kelowna Law Courts on July 4. He is scheduled to appear at court again on July 25.