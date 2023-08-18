Kelowna airport suspends operations as airspace closed for firefighting efforts

All flights scheduled at the Kelowna airport Friday have been cancelled pending further notice so the surrounding airspace can be reserved for crews battling the wildfire threatening several communities in the area.

While some arrivals and departures were still listed as "on time" on the Kelowna International Airport website as of noon, a spokesperson confirmed for CTV News that all operations have been temporarily suspended.

A message on the YLW website said the airport has been working with the B.C. Wildfire Service, Transport Canada and others in an effort to get flights moving again, but there's no indication of when that might happen.

"The priority is the safety of our community and to allow access to the airspace required by aerial firefighters," the message reads. "We appreciate travellers' patience with this evolving situation."

Passengers with flights scheduled at YLW on Friday have been advised to check the airport's website for the most up-to-date information.

The McDougall Creek wildfire has forced thousands of people to flee their homes, while thousands more have been placed on evacuation alert, meaning they must be ready to leave on short notice.

Several structures have already been destroyed in West Kelowna, though officials said the fire hall, school and a $75 million water treatment plant have been saved.