A Canadian crooner gave fans in Edmonton something to cheer about Monday night, but his sentiments aren't shared by many residents of his hometown.

During his show in the Alberta capital, Michael Bublé joked about how to get B.C. on board with the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

The 66-year-old pipeline carries crude and refined oil from Alberta to B.C. The expansion plan is essentially a twinning of the existing line to increase capacity.

While many Canadians support the project, which among other benefits will create thousands of jobs, others have voiced concerns including the potential environmental impact should a spill occur.

Bublé is from Burnaby, B.C. – the city located at the end of the line, which was the site of demonstrations and arrests.

But on the stage at Rogers Place, he directed a message at workers in Alberta's oil and gas industry.

"I just want to say that I know that we have some issues right now," he told the laughing crowd.

"I know there's like, the pipeline thing. Here's what I want to say to you. I'm a pretty big deal in B.C. and I feel like I could go there and I could actually talk them in to the pipeline thing."

The crowd cheered.

"But before I do that I just want to talk to you for a second, because I think that we just need to change the language. I think that you can't use the word 'pipe.' I think it's strong. So instead of the pipeline, if you go to them and say, 'bong'…" he trailed off.

"Or you trade some of your oil for weed and just get them baked and they won't know what the hell is going on. Give them like, potato chips and stuff."

Bublé's next show is Thursday in Saskatoon, then he'll be moving on to Winnipeg Friday.