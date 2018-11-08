

CTV Vancouver





Crooner Michael Bublé has announced a new tour that will bring the singer home to Metro Vancouver next spring.

The Burnaby-born artist is scheduled to perform at Rogers Arena on April 12, when he comes back to Vancouver for the 28th stop of his North American tour.

Pre-sale tickets for the performance will be available next Tuesday, and general sales will open up on Nov. 19 – just a few days after the release of Bublé's upcoming album, "Love."

The North American tour begins Feb. 13 in Tampa, Florida, and ends on Aug. 3 in Quebec City. International dates and locations will be announced later, according to a notice on Bublé's official website.

"Love" is the Grammy-winning singer's 10th studio album, and includes the single "When I Fall in Love."