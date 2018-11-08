Michael Bublé announces new tour with Vancouver stop
Host Michael Buble is shown on stage at the Juno Awards in Vancouver, Sunday, March, 25, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
CTV Vancouver
Published Thursday, November 8, 2018 9:49AM PST
Crooner Michael Bublé has announced a new tour that will bring the singer home to Metro Vancouver next spring.
The Burnaby-born artist is scheduled to perform at Rogers Arena on April 12, when he comes back to Vancouver for the 28th stop of his North American tour.
Pre-sale tickets for the performance will be available next Tuesday, and general sales will open up on Nov. 19 – just a few days after the release of Bublé's upcoming album, "Love."
The North American tour begins Feb. 13 in Tampa, Florida, and ends on Aug. 3 in Quebec City. International dates and locations will be announced later, according to a notice on Bublé's official website.
"Love" is the Grammy-winning singer's 10th studio album, and includes the single "When I Fall in Love."