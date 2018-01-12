

The Canadian Press





VICTORIA - Church bells welcomed hundreds of people into Victoria's Christ Church Cathedral for the funeral service of Aubrey and Chloe Berry.

The sisters, aged four and six, were found dead in an apartment in nearby Oak Bay on Christmas Day.

Family friend Trisha Lees says she would like the girls to be remembered with great joy, because the girls were joyful and brought that feeling to others.

Lees says the show of support for the family from the community has been outstanding.

Police were called Dec. 25 when the girls weren't returned to their mother as planned according to a custody arrangement.

The girl's father, Andrew Berry, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and remains in custody.