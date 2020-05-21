VANCOUVER -- A judgment in the Meng Wanzhou case is expected to be released next week, according to an advisory from the Superior Courts Judiciary.

Reasons for the decision made in the tech executive's extradition hearing will be read in court and posted online May 27.

The decision will be focused on double criminality, meaning whether the allegations against Meng would also be considered a crime in Canada.

It's a requirement of extradition law in many countries. The country asked to extradite a person to face punishment should only do so if the conduct alleged would also be considered a crime there.

She's been charged with fraud over allegations related to U.S. trade sanctions against Iran.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

Earlier this spring, the method of delivery was cause for discussion. It was questioned how Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes could make the verdict public, while still allowing for physical distancing.

The justice met with Crown prosecutors, the defence, Meng and her interpreter at the end of March via teleconference.

It was decided that a small group of media representatives would be permitted in the Vancouver courtroom, and that the decision would be posted on the court's website a short time later.

American officials seek extradition of the chief financial officer of the Chinese tech giant Huawei, who was arrested in Vancouver in December 2018.

Meng is also the daughter of the company's founder.

Earlier this year, a lawyer described the extradition case as a "test" of Canada's legal system.

Her lawyer, Richard Peck, told The Canadian Press the case was unique because of the "risk of economic deprivation arises solely from a legal obligation that exists in the U.S., which Canada has expressly repudiated."

If the judge rules she should be extradited, the decision about whether she'll actually be surrendered to the U.S. will be up to Canada's justice minister.

With files from The Canadian Press