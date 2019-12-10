VANCOUVER -- A B.C. Supreme Court judge has ordered the Attorney General of Canada to turn over documents that Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou's legal team says may help them argue that Meng's Charter rights were violated.

Meng was detained at YVR in December 2018 for three hours prior to her arrest.

In a significant ruling, Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes found that Meng's lawyers had met the threshold of an "air of reality" in their allegations.

That means, in Holmes' view, there is a realistic possibility that Canada Border Services Agency, the RCMP and the FBI, among others, may have been part of a "covert criminal investigation," as Meng's defence team argues, to obtain evidence that could help U.S. authorities prosecute her for wire fraud charges.

CBSA and RCMP both have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing or that there was an "abuse of process."

In her ruling, Holmes noted that she looked at the "competing inferences from notable gaps in the evidence" from both Crown and defence, writing "I view the evidence tendered by the Attorney General to address those gaps as strategic in its character yet impoverished in substance."

While ordering the disclosure, which includes communication within the RCMP and CBSA on the date of her arrest, and updates to members of the Department of Justice and FBI, among others, Holmes noted that her ruling was not a decision about the "ultimate merit of the allegation," that Meng's Charter righs were violated.

Holmes also wrote that her ruling does not mean she has reached any conclusions about the evidence itself. A spokesperson for Huawei Canada told CTV News he had no comment on the decision.

Meng's extradition hearing is scheduled to begin Jan. 20, 2020.

More to come.