Joining huge Vancouver rally too risky, some Iranian-Canadians say
As thousands of people formed a human chain across Vancouver’s Lions Gate Bridge to show solidarity with the citizens of Iran on Saturday, others watched tearfully from a distance.
They are Iranian-Canadians who still need to return to Iran from time to time, and fear the consequences of joining the movement – even at a demonstration more than 10,000 kilometres away from Tehran.
They told CTV News they are proud of everyone standing up to the regime, but say joining-in is not safe because they are worried there are spotters working on behalf of the regime, posing as protesters and documenting who was there.
The massive crowd on the bridge grew larger by the hour, and the cries for equality and freedom could be heard kilometres away.
“Our brothers, sisters, family – everyone’s fighting in the streets of Tehran, getting shot at, getting gassed, getting arrested,” said demonstrator Roozbeh Hasahemi.
Vancouver’s rally coincided with similar gatherings in hundreds of cities around the world.
They chanted the name of Mahsa Amini, who died last month, three days after she was arrested for violating the Islamic dress code for women in Iran.
A series of protests and a brutal government crackdown soon followed, and an estimated 201 people have been killed in the uprisings.
“Enough is enough. The government has to go,” another demonstrated told CTV News.
“This is the least we can do. This is the most peaceful way we can bring awareness to everyone,” added Hasahemi.
Indeed Saturday’s rally was boisterous but peaceful. The demonstrators kept to the sidewalks and didn’t block traffic.
