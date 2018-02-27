

CTV Vancouver





Parole board documents obtained by CTV News indicate that notorious B.C. gangster Jarrod Bacon was mistakenly let out of prison 16 months early last year.

In 2012, Bacon was sentenced to 12 years in prison minus the two years and ten months he had already served for trying to smuggle 100 kilograms of cocaine into British Columbia.

He left a prison in Quebec in February 2017 even though, by his own admission, he wasn't eligible for statutory release until June 2018.

Bacon was taken back into custody in July after the Parole Board of Canada ruled he had breached two conditions of his release, including going to a bar and associating with a known criminal.

Bacon, however, was able to successfully appeal the ruling by arguing the parole board had no right to find that he breached the conditions of his release because he shouldn't have been out in the first place.

In its decision, the board agreed that it "did not have the jurisdiction to review your conduct while on statutory release."

"Whether the Board was aware of this error or not, your statutory release was thus contrary to the (Corrections and Conditional Release Act) and was thus null ab initio as the Board's jurisdiction could not have been triggered," the document read.

Bacon is the middle of three brothers.

In December, charges were stayed against Jamie Bacon, the youngest Bacon brother, in connection with an infamous gangland killing in Surrey that left six people dead in October 2007.

The eldest, Jonathan Bacon, was killed gunned down in Kelowna in 2011.

With files from CTV Vancouver's St John Alexander