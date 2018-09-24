Disturbing new details on the murder of Japanese exchange student Natsumi Kogawa are coming to light as her alleged killer's trial gets underway in Vancouver.

Kogawa was found dead on the grounds of the Gabriola House mansion in September 2016, about two weeks after she was reported missing.

On Monday, the first day of trial for accused killer William Victor Schneider, prosecutors told the court that Kogawa's naked body was discovered in a black suitcase that had been left in a hedge on the West End property.

The Crown also revealed in its opening statement that authorities were never able to determine a cause of death because Kogawa’s body was too badly decomposed.

Schneider is charged with second-degree murder and interfering with human remains, and the 51-year-old pleaded not-guilty to both counts Monday morning.

Kogawa's mother attended the first day of trial, and broke out in tears when the accused walked into court. Her daughter was 30 years old when she was killed.

Jurors were shown a surveillance image of Schneider and Kogawa together at Harbour Centre Mall on Sept. 8 – one of the last known images taken of the victim while she was alive – and told it played a crucial role in locating her body.

Authorities released the image to the public while they were still hoping to find Kogawa alive. Prosecutors said the accused’s niece recognized his face and told her father, Schneider’s brother, who went to visit him in Vernon.

Schneider was allegedly suicidal and revealed where police could find Kogawa’s body, according to the Crown. Police located the missing student's remains on Sept. 28 and arrested Schneider the same day.

Kogawa was in B.C. to study English at the time of her murder.