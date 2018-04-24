Janet Austin installed as B.C.'s newest lieutenant governor
Lieutenant-governor Janet Austin looks on during the installation ceremony at Legislature in Victoria on Tuesday, April 24, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 24, 2018 7:24PM PDT
VICTORIA - The former head of multiple community organizations has been sworn in as British Columbia's newest lieutenant governor.
Janet Austin officially took on the role of the Queen's representative in B.C. on Tuesday with a ceremony in Victoria.
Following the event, the new lieutenant governor inspected a 100-person guard of honour and received a 15-gun salute.
Austin previously worked as the CEO of the Metro Vancouver YMCA, the executive director of Big Sisters of B.C. Lower Mainland, and for B.C. Housing.
Premier John Horgan says she brings an "extraordinary list of accomplishments and tireless advocacy" to the appointment.
Austin is the province's 30th lieutenant governor and follows Judith Guichon, who held the post for six years.