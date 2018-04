The Canadian Press





VICTORIA - The former head of multiple community organizations has been sworn in as British Columbia's newest lieutenant governor.

Janet Austin officially took on the role of the Queen's representative in B.C. on Tuesday with a ceremony in Victoria.

Following the event, the new lieutenant governor inspected a 100-person guard of honour and received a 15-gun salute.

Austin previously worked as the CEO of the Metro Vancouver YMCA, the executive director of Big Sisters of B.C. Lower Mainland, and for B.C. Housing.

Premier John Horgan says she brings an "extraordinary list of accomplishments and tireless advocacy" to the appointment.

Austin is the province's 30th lieutenant governor and follows Judith Guichon, who held the post for six years.