J.T. Miller welcomes new baby, signs $56M contract extension with Canucks

It's been a big week for Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller.

On Thursday morning, the NHL star's wife Natalie gave birth to their first son, Owen Edward Miller. On Friday, the Canucks confirmed they have re-signed the centre on a seven-year contract extension worth $56 million.

"J.T. Miller is an impact player in this league and we are thrilled to have him re-signed with the Canucks long term," general manager Patrik Allvin said in a statement.

"His production last season speaks for itself and his competitive drive provides a standard that our players can look up to. He will continue to be a key piece of this team for years to come."

The deal ends weeks of speculation over the 29-year-old's future with the team.

Miller, who joined the Canucks from the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2019, finished last season with 32 goals and 99 points in 80 games – making him their leading scorer.

He also posted the seventh-most points in a season in Canucks history.

Meanwhile, the Millers are preparing to introduce their new son to their two daughters.

The baby was born weighing about eight pounds and measuring 19.5 inches, according to social media posts from the couple.

"Still in shock I have a son," Natalie Miller wrote on Instagram Friday. "Also, so much brown hair."