'It was very concerning': Woman steals package while walking with child in stroller

A Langley man is speaking out and sharing video of a porch pirate who recently stole a package from his doorstep.

He says it happened Nov. 8 in the Willoughby area. The man has requested to conceal his identity due to safety concerns.

“We received an alert that our package was delivered and we checked the footage. It was there,” said the man, who was on vacation at the time with his family.

“Two hours later, we received another alert that the package was no longer there.”

Video shows a woman pushing a stroller with a child inside. The woman grabs the box and shoves the package into the bottom of the stroller. During the theft, a small dog is seen making its way out of the woman’s purse, which she placed on the ground.

“As a father myself, it was very concerning,” said the man. “I do feel for this individual and I hope the appropriate authorities and services can help her and help the child in need.”

Police say they are investigating but have not made any arrests.

“I can confirm we recently received three theft reports in the area,” said Cpl. Van Herk with the Langley RCMP.

“All have some similarities in either M.O. or suspect descriptions.”

The Langley man posted the video on social media and says he’s received multiple tips from people online on the identity of the thief. He says he’s shared the information with police.

“I’d ask that anyone that has information, believes they know the identity of the suspect, or has witnessed an incident to please contact police directly rather than posting names on social media,” said Van Herk.

The Langley man said a silver lining to the story is the vendor "understood" the situation and replaced the shipment.