    'It's just been phenomenal': B.C. non-profits facing growing demand

    Some Metro Vancouver non-profits are seeing a surge in demand before the holidays that’s outpacing previous years.

    Lisa Werring, the executive director of the Surrey Christmas Bureau, said the charity usually supports 2,000 families during this time of year.

    This holiday season, she said, more than 2,300 families have asked for help.

    Werring added she’s seeing many families reach out to the bureau who have never accessed its services before.

    ”It’s just been phenomenal.” she said.

    Werring said the charity is trying to help alleviate financial stress for families by providing grocery vouchers and free Christmas gifts.

    Vanessa Euverman has been frequenting the charity for a number of years.

    She said this holiday season has been particularly challenging due to the rising cost of living.

    “It really helps to be able to give something nice to the kids,” she said.

    The Surrey Christmas Bureau isn’t the only organization trying to keep up with growing demand.

    The Greater Vancouver Food Bank said it is seeing record client numbers and up to a 70-per-cent increase in visits – supporting at least 25,000 people this year.

    “I imagine many food banks across the country would tell you that they have never seen numbers like they are seeing now,” said COO Cynthia Boulter. 

