'It's disappointing': District saves Surrey's StrongStart program without provincial funding

An early education program that was at risk of being cancelled in Surrey will continue for the upcoming school year, the district announced earlier this week.

StrongStart was potentially going to be shut down in Surrey after already facing cutbacks due to limited provincial funding. But on Tuesday, Surrey Schools said it had found "a viable short-term solution" to continue offering the program at most of the sites in the district.

District chair Laurie Larsen said two out of the 25 StrongStart sites were closed to operate as classrooms. Funding from ReadySetLearn, another early learning program, will also cover the deficit.

“It is very disappointing on all levels," Larsen said. "I think StrongStart is one of the first programs that we have had to make an action towards other than the changes to the school timetable.”

There are “other cuts on the way” with the proposed budget being announced later this month, Larsen said, adding that parents and students will likely be impacted.

Cindy Dalglish, an education advocate and parent in the district, said it’s difficult to prepare for the looming budget when you don’t know what is being cut.

“We want to be able to have input into those budgetary (decisions),” explains Dalglish.

A notice went out to families Thursday about the incoming budget, telling parents to be prepared for possible cuts.

In the release, Supt. Mark Pearmain said the district will be “implementing a hiring freeze for district office positions” and will be “discontinuing (programs and services) that are not fully funded by the province.”

Tammy Murphy, president of CUPE local 728, the union that supports employees at StrongStart and many other schools across the district, said it is terrifying for her members.

“I’ve had a lot of messages since the letter has gone out saying, 'Are you cutting us? Who is getting cut?' You have this exponential growth in students and no supports that are growing," said Murphy.

She says many of her members are considering moving to another profession because of the lack of certainty.

“People used to find the school district a safe and secure place to work but with the uncertainty of positions and job security, people will start looking in other directions.”

Two StrongStart program locations will be cut due to "rising student enrolment" at Georges Vanier and James Ardiel elementary schools. The district explained classroom space will be repurposed for kindergarten to Grade 7 students at those schools.

Last month, thousands of Surrey parents signed a petition calling for more funding to keep the program alive.

Parents say the program, which offers free, play-based learning activities children under the age of five, makes a significant difference for their kids.

"We just felt like we couldn't just sit back and let this program shut down," Peter Shen, who organized a rally to keep the program, told CTV News Vancouver last month. "It's been such a big part of our life."

Dozens of other StrongStart programs operate throughout the province.