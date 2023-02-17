'It makes you happy:' TikTok video of B.C. toddler helping out at family business goes viral

A still taken from a viral TikTok video shows a B.C. toddler helping his family out. (TikTok: tamaraannemunro) A still taken from a viral TikTok video shows a B.C. toddler helping his family out. (TikTok: tamaraannemunro)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener