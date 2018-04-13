

Tiffany Goodwein, CTV Vancouver





Hundreds of people dressed in hockey jerseys lined a B.C. rink Thursday to honour the lives lost in the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy.

Sixteen yellow and green bouquets were laid on the ground during the vigil in Coquitlam, symbolizing the 16 people killed after the team's bus collided with a transport truck on the way to a playoff game one week ago.

Parents and players of the Coquitlam Minor Hockey Association said the heartbreaking tragedy served as a painstaking reminder of how short life can be.

"It hit home. We've all been on buses and this could happen to us as well," said 16-year-old minor hockey player Anthony Thomas Eddy.

The sentiment was shared by many in the Coquitlam hockey community, and they felt compelled to come together to show their support.

"This community is very tight knit. Some of my best friends were from hockey. My sons have played hockey and made friends for life playing hockey," said event organizer Valerie Murdocco.

Another person who attended the event said the vigil demonstrated the heart of the people in the Lower Mainland's Tri-Cities region.

"This tragedy has touched so many people for a variety of reasons: They are a billet mom, their kids go on a bus, they played the game…" said Jacqueline Ewones.

Condolences were written on paper hearts and displayed on a wall at the arena.

Money collected will be added to a campaign set up online. The fundraiser has surpassed $11 million in donations that have poured in from all over the world.