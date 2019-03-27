

CTV News Vancouver





After a 2015 election win that turned some of the B.C.'s most populated areas red, a new poll suggests Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals might have a tough campaign ahead of them in the western province.

According to the results of a recent Research Co. poll, 53 per cent of British Columbians said they believed that "a different party leader would do things better in Ottawa as prime minister than Justin Trudeau," including a third of British Columbians who voted for the Liberals four years ago.

“With a few months to go before the next federal campaign begins, animosity toward the current prime minister in British Columbia is strongest outside of Metro Vancouver,” Research Co. president and CEO Mario Canseco said in a statement.

Canseco added that 58 per cent of those polled in the Fraser Valley, 58 per cent of those in Southern B.C. and 55 per cent of those in the north would prefer to have a different leader running the country.

The data suggests men (56 per cent) were more likely to believe a different leader would do better in Ottawa than women (50 per cent).

When it came to political parties in general, 50 per cent of responders thought that “a different party would do things better in Ottawa as a government than the Liberals.”

According to Research Co., that group included 54 per cent of those aged 18-34, 51 per cent of those over 55 and a quarter of former federal Liberal voters.

The next federal election is currently set for Oct. 21.

Research Co.'s results are based on an online survey conducted between March 8 and 10 among 800 British Columbian adults. The data carries a margin of error of 3.5 per cent, 19 times out of 20.