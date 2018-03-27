

CTV Vancouver





Hostility is ramping up on Burnaby Mountain as pipeline protesters continue to clash with police and each other.

A protest camp has been set up outside a Kinder Morgan worksite where crews are working to clear the land ahead of the controversial Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. While all gathered at the site are against the project, it appears there are different factions forming within the community.

The camp has grown to include activists who have come from places other than B.C. Some are courting arrests, others are pleading for calm, and Mounties are looking to avoid being at the site altogether.

Sunday was a particularly divisive day for those gathered outside the facility on Shellmont Street.

An officer was physically blocked by activists when trying to arrest a protester for mischief. As the protester attempted to run away, the officer following was tailed by other demonstrators, one of whom was shouting "Push him, push him."

The member of the Burnaby RCMP was pushed to the ground, and while he was still able to apprehend the man accused of mischief, he was injured enough that he'll be off the job for a couple of weeks.

Following the incident, one of the First Nations elders who has supported the camp and the demonstration for years said she may have to step back if the situation escalates.

"We need to let the police do their job because they just want to keep the peace and safety of everyone," Sut-Lut Antone said Tuesday.

"That was my message. Remain peaceful."

In a camp with dozens of people with different perspectives, many disagree with Antone, and feel that they need to do more to fight the project.

Protester Mehran Mirani said she wanted to be arrested "to follow other comrades who've been arrested."

Joe Ayres, a protester and local journalism student, said he's willing to go to jail to protect the land.

"If people were to perform any acts of eco-terrorism, I wouldn't be against that happening," he told CTV News.

Meanwhile, Burnaby's top Mountie said police are working hard to protect protesters' rights, as long as they're keeping the peace. Members of the RCMP are stepping in when a court-ordered injunction keeping protesters out of the way has been violated, or when vandalism has taken place.

RCMP have arrested 168 people in the last two weeks, including Green Party Leader Elizabeth May. During her arrest Friday, she said the officers who took her into custody were "very respectful, very gentle."

Supt. Chuck McDonald said ideally, officers would prefer not to be there at all.

"Really, this is not a policing issue, it's a social issue. And like other social issues, it's governments that need to be involved, and communities and possibly the courts, and in this case, a large company. But not the police," he said.

There's been some debate recently about who is responsible for policing costs, but the RCMP said additional expenses are being absorbed by their operating budget. Mounties said the larger protests have been during business hours, when Emergency Response Team members from other cities are already on shift.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Penny Daflos