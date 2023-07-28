Iranian refugee who bought $6.6M home in West Vancouver fails to convince judge foreign buyers' tax is unconstitutional

Homes in West Vancouver's British Properties development are seen from above in this undated photo from shutterstock.com. Homes in West Vancouver's British Properties development are seen from above in this undated photo from shutterstock.com.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener