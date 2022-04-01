Invisibility cloaks for police? B.C. RCMP detachment's April Fool's Day prank

A Metro Vancouver RCMP detachment made efforts to win over Harry Potter fans in an April 1 news release touting new "invisibility cloaking technology."

The Ridge Meadows RCMP said on April Fool's Day that those in the areas it covers can expect to see a new uniform and police vehicle equipped with the new tech.

"Public feedback has shown citizens seek transparent means of law enforcement service delivery," police said in the release, which included a photo with no humans in sight, and a caption describing an officer posing in the picture.

"While the nature of police work requires covert operation and confidentiality, the Ridge Meadows RCMP sought out a creative solution and in response have partnered with J.K. Industries."

The detachment said the new technology will allow officers to "tactically blend in with their environment."

Police in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows aren't the first to announce a seemingly real update on the pranking holiday.

In 2019, the B.C. RCMP announced it was launching a Police Cat Service, and actually did receive at least one application in the mail.