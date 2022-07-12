Investigation into fatal crane collapse in Kelowna 'well-advanced' but not complete: WorkSafeBC
Investigation into fatal crane collapse in Kelowna 'well-advanced' but not complete: WorkSafeBC
One year after a crane collapsed at a Kelowna, B.C., construction site killing five workers, WorkSafeBC says a multi-pronged investigation is still ongoing.
Tuesday marks the first anniversary of the fatal workplace incident on St. Paul Street. In a statement, WorkSafeBC said it's still working to determine the cause of the collapse and any contributing factors so it can prevent similar incidents in the future.
"Over the last year, WorkSafeBC has been working with subject-matter experts and engineers to examine the crane components, sequence of events, and work procedures that took place during the crane dismantling process," the statement from the worker safety agency said.
"WorkSafeBC investigators have also examined all relevant documentation and other evidence, in addition to conducting witness interviews."
On June 12, 2021, four workers at the construction site and someone working in a nearby building were killed when the tower crane collapsed. One other worker was injured.
In the days after the incident, the deceased were identified through online fundraisers as Cailen Vilness, Patrick Stemmer, Eric Stemmer, Jared Zook and Brad Zawislak.
While technical work was done to remove the crane, an evacuation order was in place for several buildings in the area for more than a week.
WorkSafeBC said while the investigation is "well-advanced," it's unknown when it'll wrap up and a report will be released.
"Incident investigations are in-depth and the amount of time an investigation takes to complete is directly related to its complexity," the agency's statement said.
The RCMP said a dedicated team with the local Serious Crimes Unit is conducting its own criminal investigation separate from WorkSafeBC's.
"This is a complex investigation of what is being described as one of the largest workplace fatalities in B.C.'s history," Insp. Beth BcAndie said in a statement Tuesday.
"There is a significant amount of technical evidence for my team to analyze."
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Manifestation of weakness': Zelenskyy condemns Canada for return of Russia-Germany pipeline turbines
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is personally condemning Canada over its decision to allow a Canadian company to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany.
Killer's violent past explored by inquiry investigating Nova Scotia mass shooting
The Nova Scotia denture maker who killed 22 people in April 2020 was long known to be a violent man, especially among disadvantaged people who owed him money, newly released documents show.
NASA's new telescope shows star death, dancing galaxies
NASA on Tuesday unveiled a new batch of images from its new powerful space telescope, including a foamy blue and orange shot of a dying star.
OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Stephen Harper clearly has a preferred candidate in the Conservative race
Now that Patrick Brown is no longer a Conservative Party leadership candidate, it's a pretty safe bet that many if not most of his supporters will simply not vote and Jean Charest's hopes for second-place votes go down the tubes along with his 'path to victory,' former NDP leader Thomas Mulcair writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Via Rail strike averted after last-minute deal, service will continue pending ratification
A tentative agreement has been reached between VIA Rail and Unifor early Tuesday as workers were prepared to go on strike, a move that could have shut down passenger rail service across Canada.
Toronto police lay murder charge after woman fatally set on fire at subway station
Toronto police have updated a charge to murder in the case of a young woman who was set on fire at transit station and later died of her injuries.
Most Canadians are worried about airport issues, poll finds
Most Canadians believe the country is in a recession and that prices are going to continue to rise for the foreseeable future, according to a new poll.
Time for Trump to 'sail into the sunset,' Musk says
Elon Musk said on Monday it was time for Donald Trump to 'hang up his hat and sail into the sunset,' days after the former U.S. President mocked the billionaire at a political rally and called him a 'bulls--- artist.'
Jill Biden apologizes for saying Latinos 'unique' as tacos
Jill Biden apologized Tuesday for saying Latinos are 'as unique' as San Antonio breakfast tacos during a speech to the nation's largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization.
Vancouver Island
-
Island Health asks pregnant women to relocate off Salt Spring Island amid staffing shortage
Expecting families are being asked to relocate off Salt Spring Island to other nearby communities amid a midwife shortage at the B.C. Gulf Island's only hospital.
-
Canada's premiers enter second day of meetings in Victoria
Canada's premiers are meeting again today in Victoria after a day of talks dominated by health care.
-
Vancouver couple doused with bear spray in Nanaimo after dragon boat festival: RCMP
Nanaimo RCMP are investigating after a couple was doused with bear spray following a reported road-rage incident on Sunday.
Calgary
-
Heat warning in effect for Calgary as temperatures expected to reach 30 C
The sun is shining on the Stampede city but the return of blistering conditions carries with it significant health concerns.
-
NASA's new telescope shows star death, dancing galaxies
NASA on Tuesday unveiled a new batch of images from its new powerful space telescope, including a foamy blue and orange shot of a dying star.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Stormy weather risk for Calgary Wednesday, heat warnings in place
Calgary now has a heat warning in place – and a storm risk Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
10 charged in connection to stolen liquor distribution network in Edmonton
Ten people have been charged and Edmonton police are looking to charge more after busting a network that distributed stolen liquor and other illegal items.
-
Duncan Keith announces NHL retirement
Keith, a three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Chicago Blackhawks, had one year left in his Oilers contract.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: First shot at 30 C today
Temperatures jumped to 27 C early Monday evening.
Toronto
-
COVID-19 infection before 2022 offers little protection against new variants, study finds
Vaccination or recovery from a COVID-19 infection prior to 2022 provides little or no protection from getting infected again in the Omicron era, a new study completed largely by Toronto researchers found.
-
Toronto subway station attack victim remembered as 'kind, joyful and friendly'
A 28-year-old woman who died earlier this month after being doused with a flammable substance and set on fire on a Toronto bus outside Kipling subway station is being remembered as “kind, joyful and friendly.”
-
Roads closed, buildings evacuated after high-pressure gas line ruptured in Toronto
Residents have been evacuated from two condominiums after a construction crew struck a high-pressure gas line in downtown Toronto.
Montreal
-
Rogers class-action lawsuit filed in court after network outage
A Quebec man has launched a class-action lawsuit against Rogers, accusing the telecommunications giant of being negligent and 'paralyzing the country for an entire day' after last week's nationwide outage.
-
Boy dies after being struck by metal object in Quebec
A seven-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a metal structure in Quebec's Montérégie region.
-
NHL free agency frenzy begins in less than 24 hours; what will the Habs do?
NHL free agency season begins in less than 24 hours, sending sports pundits on a feeding frenzy of contract talks, speculation, rebuilding plans and the words 'cap' and 'hit' being used more times during the summer months than 'family' and 'vacation.'
Winnipeg
-
More electric vehicle charging stations coming to Manitoba
Manitoba is set to see more electric vehicle charging stations pop up throughout the province the federal government announced on Tuesday.
-
RCMP 'very concerned' for well-being of missing Manitoba man
Manitoba RCMP officers are searching for a missing Sapotaweyak Cree Nation man, saying they are “very concerned” for his well-being.
-
$18,000 in counterfeit cash seized in Kenora
A 28-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly tried to use counterfeit cash in the Kenora, Ont., area.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon under extreme heat warning
Environment Canada has issued an extreme heat warning for the western half of Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Discarded cigarette sparks $750,000 Saskatoon house fire
A Saskatoon home is in ruins after a fire was sparked by improperly disposed of "smoking material."
-
'There has been a lot of bodies': Dead ground squirrels dot University of Sask. campus after pest control push
A recent pest control push left the University of Saskatchewan campus dotted with dead ground squirrels.
Regina
-
'Worst thing I've ever seen on the farm': Sask. family loses nearly 30 cattle to lightning strike
A family in southwest Saskatchewan is facing both a financial and emotional loss after 28 of their cattle were struck and killed by lightning.
-
CFL hands Riders' Garrett Marino 4 game suspension due to conduct against Ottawa Redblacks
The Canadian Football League (CFL) has suspended Roughriders’ defensive lineman Garrett Marino for four games due to his conduct during Friday’s game against the Ottawa Redblacks.
-
Sask. water conditions mostly improved entering summer months: Water Security Agency
The Water Security Agency (WSA) reported the majority of Sask. lakes and reservoirs are near normal levels after June rainfall improved water supplies.
Atlantic
-
Killer's violent past explored by inquiry investigating Nova Scotia mass shooting
The Nova Scotia denture maker who killed 22 people in April 2020 was long known to be a violent man, especially among disadvantaged people who owed him money, newly released documents show.
-
Email shows Lucki initially against naming firearms used in N.S. mass shooting
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki initially recommended the federal government not share information on the types of guns used in the Nova Scotia mass shooting -- a stance she apparently shifted a few days later.
-
Environmental group calls for emergency measures after entangled right whale spotted in Gulf of St. Lawrence
While efforts are underway to locate an entangled North Atlantic right whale recently spotted in the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence, a national environmental group says more needs to be done to protect the critically endangered mammals.
London
-
Police say London man kidnapped from his own home
London police are looking for two men as part of a kidnapping investigation in the city.
-
WATCH: Tempers flare after Norwich council meeting
Tuesday morning marked the first meeting of the Norwich Township council following a 30 minute delegation against 2SLGBTQ+ members last month.
-
London police respond to man on fire in east end
London police are investigating after getting a 9-1-1 call that a man was on fire.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury has first case of monkeypox, health unit confirms
Someone in Greater Sudbury has tested positive for monkeypox, Public Health Sudbury & Districts said Tuesday.
-
Rogers class-action lawsuit filed in court after network outage
A Quebec man has launched a class-action lawsuit against Rogers, accusing the telecommunications giant of being negligent and 'paralyzing the country for an entire day' after last week's nationwide outage.
-
Senior in North Bay area charged with sexual assault
North Bay Police say they have charged a 65-year-old suspect from East Ferris with sexual assault, stemming from an incident on June 1.
Kitchener
-
Up to 20 teens involved in Kitchener fight
Waterloo regional police are looking for up to 20 teens who were reportedly involved in a fight with weapons in Kitchener.
-
Magic: The Gathering heist leaves Guelph, Ont. business out more than $200K in cards, scotch and electronics
The Round Table Board Game Café in Guelph, Ont. is out more than $200,000 in product after a break-in over the weekend.
-
London police respond to man on fire in east end
London police are investigating after getting a 9-1-1 call that a man was on fire.