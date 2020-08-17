VANCOUVER -- Several international and domestic flights into Vancouver have been added to a growing list of those with possible COVID-19 exposures.

The latest update from the federal government's exposures website, shortly before 11 a.m. on Monday, shows passengers may have come in contact with someone with the virus on the following three flights:

Air India flight AI143 from Delhi on Aug. 9 (rows unknown)

AeroMexico flight AM696 from Mexico City on Aug. 7 (rows 14 to 20)

Lufthansa flight LH492 from Frankfurt on Aug. 5 (rows 19 to 25)

The site lists several other impacted flights into Canadian cities, including Toronto. Read more on CTVNewsToronto.ca.

Additionally, those on several domestic flights may have been exposed.

The following flights into B.C. are included in the latest update:

WestJet flight WS141 from Edmonton on Aug. 10 (rows 17 to 23)

Air Canada flight AC243 from Edmonton on Aug. 9 (rows two to four, and 12 to 15)

WestJet flight WS171 from Edmonton on Aug. 9 (rows 23 to 29)

And the following flights out of Vancouver are also known to have had possible exposures:

Air Canada flight AC116 to Toronto on Aug. 11 (rows 29 to 45)

WestJet flight WS720 to Toronto on Aug. 11 (rows four to 11)

Air Canada flight AC116 to Toronto on Aug. 10 (rows seven to 13)

While the federal government has highlighted specific rows, any passengers on these flights is advised to self-monitor for 14 days, and contact a health professional if symptoms of novel coronavirus develop.