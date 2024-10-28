Inquest to probe man's death in Whistler, B.C., after being tased, beaten by RCMP
A Coroner’s inquest has been scheduled to look into the circumstances around a man’s death during a confrontation with the RCMP in Whistler, B.C., more than four years ago.
Jason Elwyn Koehler, who was 47 and owned a business in the municipality, died on March 8, 2020, after police officers tased, pepper-sprayed, punched and beat him with a baton while attempting to apprehend him at a Whistler Village restaurant.
The province’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., ruled the police did not use excessive force and did not find grounds to believe the involved officers committed any offences in relation to his death.
Coroner’s inquests are mandatory for any deaths that occur while a person is detained or in custody of the police.
The inquest will seek to determine the facts around Koehler’s death and a jury will be tasked with classifying it—as accidental, homicide, natural, suicide or undetermined—and making recommendations to prevent future deaths under similar circumstances.
The interaction began when staff reported to police Koehler was intoxicated and causing a disturbance.
According to the IIO report, which was compiled using statements from several witnesses and security video, the police interaction began calmly, and one officer took Koehler’s ID and asked him to come outside, but he refused.
About two minutes later, Koehler snatched the ID from the officer’s hand, and the officer moved to grab him. A violent fight “immediately” ensued between Koehler and three officers, who struggled to control him.
The report says Koehler threw the officers off him, flipped a table and chairs in their direction, and repeatedly refused to get on the ground, saying doing so would kill him. The officers tased him multiple times, but it reportedly failed again and again to subdue him.
After a fourth officer arrived for backup and further struggling ensued, the police eventually had Koehler lying on his stomach on the ground when he reportedly “went limp.”
The officers began CPR until firefighters and paramedics arrived. Koehler was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A toxicology test determined he had cocaine, methamphetamine, TCH metabolite and naloxone in his system. Koehler’s autopsy stated his cause of death was the combined effect of drug toxicity, dilated cardiomyopathy and struggle during physical restraint.
“While significant force was used against (Koehler) during the arrest, in the form of (conducted energy weapon) deployments, (pepper spray) and blows, the need for that level of force was created by (his) own violent resistance,” former IIO director Ronald MacDonald concluded in the report.
“There is no suggestion that any of those uses of force caused or contributed to (Koehler’s) death—or indeed caused any significant injury,” he continued. “(Koehler) was suffering from numerous serious health conditions and was further still at risk because of his consumption of narcotics, but the officers tasked with resolving the situation and placing him under arrest could not be expected to foresee that the struggle to achieve that would end in his death.”
The inquest will begin on Dec. 2 at 9:30 a.m. in the Burnaby Coroner’s Court, presided by Kimberly Isbister. The jury will hear from witnesses and will determine the facts around the death and can make recommendations, but it cannot make a finding of legal responsibility for any involved party.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More than half of human trafficking incidents in Canada remain unsolved
More than half of human trafficking incidents remained unsolved in Canada by police as the number of incidents increased over the past decade, according to new data released Friday.
Human remains found in Markham, Ont. in 1980 belonged to prison escapee: police
More than 44 years after human remains were found in a rural area of Markham, Ont., police are revealing that the deceased was an inmate who had escaped prison just a month before his body was found.
WATCH 'It's mind-boggling': Drought reveals U.S. town submerged in the 1940s
Hundreds of people are flocking to see a rare site in Pennsylvania: remnants of a historic town that is usually underwater.
Manitoba RCMP identify infant human remains, asking public for help with investigation
Manitoba RCMP are looking for more information after the remains of an infant were identified.
Those typing monkeys will never produce Shakespeare's works, mathematicians say
Talented though they may be, monkeys will never type out the complete works of William Shakespeare, or even a short book, a new study suggests.
Auto theft probe leads to arrest of 59 suspects, recovery of more than 300 stolen vehicles: Toronto police
Toronto police say 59 suspects are facing a total of 300 charges in connection with an auto theft and re-vinning probe.
'I couldn't stay home': Canadian with no prior military training joins Ukrainian forces
In the early days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Adam Oake, a Canadian with no prior military training, sold all of his Toronto Maple Leafs memorabilia to buy a plane ticket.
Children's doctors reporting unusual increase in walking pneumonia cases in Canada
Children's hospitals across the country are seeing an unusual increase in the number of serious and more complicated cases of walking pneumonia affecting much younger patients, according to medical experts.
Video falsely depicting voter fraud in Georgia linked to 'Russian influence actors,' U.S. officials say
A video that purports to show election fraud in Georgia by a man who claims to be from Haiti is fake and the work of "Russian influence actors," U.S. intelligence officials said Friday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Deer kills dog in backyard near Victoria, prompting warning from police
Police on southern Vancouver Island are issuing a warning about the dangers of deer rutting season after a dog was gored to death by a buck earlier this week.
-
Looming B.C. port lockout and strike threatens billions in trade amid holiday shopping season
Concerns are growing about British Columbia’s local economy as the possibility of another province-wide labour disruption at ports looms.
-
B.C. trans basketball player speaks out about verbal, physical mistreatment
A university basketball star on Vancouver Island is speaking out about the treatment she's received as a transgender athlete.
Kelowna
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
Edmonton
-
Bradley Barton's sentence upheld by appeals court in 2011 death of Cindy Gladue
An appeal has been denied to extend the sentence of an Ontario trucker who killed a woman in his Edmonton hotel room in 2011.
-
UCP faithful set to vote on Danielle Smith, bathroom bans and pollutant classification at AGM
A Danielle Smith leadership vote and policy surrounding gender and net-zero emissions targets will take centre stage when the United Conservative Party Annual General Meeting (AGM) gets underway Friday.
-
19-year-old woman hurt in hit-and-run crash northwest of Edmonton
A 19-year-old woman was injured in a hit-and-run crash northwest of Edmonton last week.
Calgary
-
19 cars off the track following train derailment near Beiseker, Alta.
A CN train derailed near Beiseker, Alta., on Friday morning.
-
More dogs seized from Calgary man under court order prohibiting him from pet ownership
A Calgary man has been charged after being found in violation of a court order that prohibits him from owning animals for 15 years. Previously, Denis Bagaric's three dogs were found to be responsible for the fatal mauling of his 86-year-old next-door neighbour Betty Ann Williams in 2022.
-
New Calgary report explores warning signs of domestic violence
A new domestic violence report out of the University of Calgary could help flag early warning signs.
Lethbridge
-
Pronghorns athletic program brings back safe ride program with a new name
The University of Lethbridge Pronghorn Athletics Annual Safe Ride Home campaign is making a return this year, but with a new name.
-
Lethbridge Hurricanes near the top of the eastern conference a month into the season
A three goal outburst in the first period of Wednesday night’s game against the Swift Current Broncos was all the Hurricanes need on their way to 3-1 win at home against the Swift Current Broncos.
-
Lethbridge bar patron sustains life-threatening injuries after guard allegedly punches him in the face
A 27-year-old security guard has been charged after an incident where a bar patron sustained life-threatening injuries.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP identify infant human remains, asking public for help with investigation
Manitoba RCMP are looking for more information after the remains of an infant were identified.
-
Cost to open Portage and Main rises $8M
The cost to reopen Portage and Main to pedestrians is rising.
-
Former Manitoba hockey coach pleads guilty to sexually assaulting, luring teen player
A former Manitoba hockey coach has pleaded guilty to luring and sexually assaulting a teenage player.
Regina
-
Sask. Party begins fifth term as majority with a smaller caucus full of new faces
A newly elected Saskatchewan Party government got back to work on Thursday, with returning and new government members meeting for the first time.
-
Federal carbon tax relief will continue for Sask. electric heat users
Those who heat their homes with electricity in Saskatchewan will continue to see a 60 per cent reduction on their federal carbon tax charge, according to SaskPower.
-
'Something we've never experienced': Regina Humane Society dealing with large number of puppies, asking for help
The Regina Humane Society (RHS) is asking for help as it deals with a large number of puppies currently in its care.
Saskatoon
-
'I don't get any of it': Sask. man calls for changes to how victims of workplace injuries get compensated
SaskPower has been ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars for violating workplace safety rules, but the victim won't receive any of the money.
-
Sask. Party begins fifth term as majority with a smaller caucus full of new faces
A newly elected Saskatchewan Party government got back to work on Thursday, with returning and new government members meeting for the first time.
-
Federal carbon tax relief will continue for Sask. electric heat users
Those who heat their homes with electricity in Saskatchewan will continue to see a 60 per cent reduction on their federal carbon tax charge, according to SaskPower.
Toronto
-
Auto theft probe leads to arrest of 59 suspects, recovery of more than 300 stolen vehicles: Toronto police
Toronto police say 59 suspects are facing a total of 300 charges in connection with an auto theft and re-vinning probe.
-
Drake shoots new music video for 'No Face' in Toronto mall
Drake has released a new music video for his track 'No Face,' and Scarborough residents will likely know exactly where it was filmed.
-
Human remains found in Markham, Ont. in 1980 belonged to prison escapee: police
More than 44 years after human remains were found in a rural area of Markham, Ont., police are revealing that the deceased was an inmate who had escaped prison just a month before his body was found.
Montreal
-
Montreal woman loses in final round of Jeopardy! after her 'boneheaded wager'
Alicia Buffa, a translator for the McGill University Health Centre, was moments away from winning Thursday’s Jeopardy! and taking home $24,000 – but a last wager lost her the game.
-
Public transit troubles: Service interrupted on Metro's green line, REM back to normal
Public transit users in Montreal were faced with service disruptions on two fronts on Friday as part of the REM and the green line on the Metro were shut down.
-
Supreme Court sued over its refusal to translate decisions before 1970 into French
A Quebec civil rights group is suing the office of the registrar of the Supreme Court of Canada because of the high court's refusal to translate its historic decisions into French.
Ottawa
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE NCC lowered ice thickness standard to push Rideau Canal Skateway open in February
Internal documents show the National Capital Commission struggled to maintain the ice on the Rideau Canal Skateway last winter and took what it called a 'manageable risk' to lower their standards for what qualifies as thick enough ice in order to squeeze a few more skating days into the season.
-
Legion headquarters in downtown Ottawa for sale at $2.999 million
The Royal Canadian Legion's Montgomery Branch in downtown Ottawa is for sale, 60 years after the Legion opened the renovated headquarters. The listing on Realtor.ca shows Branch 351 on Kent Street is for sale at $2.999 million.
-
Ottawa resident facing charges in connection to fatal crash on Hwy. 417 last May
An Ottawa resident is facing charges in connection to a fatal crash on Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end last May. Emergency crews responded to the head-on collision on Highway 417 by Kinburn Side Road just before 9:30 a.m. on May 14.
Atlantic
-
'Stand by your sons, daughters': New Brunswick woman named national Silver Cross Mother
Maureen Anderson, who lost both her sons to their overseas service in the Canadian Armed Forces, has been named this year's national Silver Cross Mother.
-
Gas leak contained in north end Halifax
Police are warning the public about a gas leak in the north end of Halifax Friday afternoon.
-
19-person N.B. cabinet announced ahead of Saturday’s swearing-in
A 19-person cabinet has been announced in New Brunswick, the day before Saturday’s swearing-in for the premier and ministers.
London
-
London man arrested in Niagara-area child abuse investigation, police seek more victims
Since August 2023, detectives from the Niagara Regional Police Service have been investigating an allegation of sexual assault by a man against a 15-year-old girl.
-
Suspect arrested in hate-motivated assault in London
As reported on Tuesday, police said a man was with his family in a park near King Street and Thames Street, when an unknown man approached. According to officers, the suspect allegedly made derogatory comments towards the victim, before reportedly assaulting him.
-
Assault with pipe in St. Thomas, suspect at large
According to police, the victim was walking to work on Redan Street around 5 a.m. Thursday when he assaulted.
Kitchener
-
Erick Buhr representing himself at second degree murder trial
Erick Buhr, the man accused of killing his grandmother, Viola Erb, is now representing himself at his second degree murder trial.
-
Fireworks display causes concern in Breslau
Waterloo Regional Police are putting out a stern reminder about fireworks safety after a concerning display in Breslau.
-
Man stabbed in the neck during fight in downtown Guelph
A Guelph man is facing assault charges after a stabbing in downtown Guelph.
Northern Ontario
-
OPP investigating after razor found in northern Ont. child's Halloween candy
Police in northern Ontario say a razor blade was found in a child's candy on Halloween night.
-
Two arrested for attempted murder after shooting at Sudbury grocery store
Two males, including one young offender, were arrested Thursday evening after a shooting at a grocery store on Notre Dame Avenue in Sudbury.
-
Sudbury sentencing hearing hears letter from mother of man who murdered three people
The mother of triple murderer Liam Stinson said her son has tried to be a good father to his children despite being in jail in Sudbury.
N.L.
-
Teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador say violence is on the rise, averaging 22 incidents per school day
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador cautioned about growing debt as province touts success
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
-
Police charge off-duty Newfoundland RCMP officer with impaired driving
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador have charged an off-duty RCMP officer for allegedly driving while impaired, following a crash on Sunday.