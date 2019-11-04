VANCOUVER - A mountain biker was rescued this weekend after getting injured on a trail near Coquitlam, B.C.

Members of Coquitlam Search and Rescue planned to use a helicopter to reach the biker stuck on Eagle Mountain Sunday, but the darkness meant they couldn't get to him by air.

Instead, an advance team went ahead to wait with him, and another group of rescuers hiked in with a stretcher to carry him out.

Several other local search and rescue teams were also called in to help.

The cyclist was taken to hospital.