Homicide investigators are looking for information about two vehicles they believe were involved in the murder of a 19-year-old Surrey college student last year.

Kiran Dhesi's body was found inside a burning SUV parked near 24 Avenue and 188 Street on Aug. 2, 2017. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team declared her death a homicide the next day.

At the time, IHIT said the murder was targeted, but not related to gang activity.

Few details about the investigation have been made public since, but detectives are now asking anyone with information about an Audi Q7 SUV and a Dodge Ram pickup truck they say are connected to Dhesi's death.

"Investigators would like to speak with anyone with information about these two vehicles," IHIT said in a statement issued Wednesday.

IHIT also released traffic camera footage of each vehicle. No other details were provided above the videos, but they appear to have been captured at different intersections.

Police still haven’t released any information about a possible suspect.

Wednesday's announcement also included a public appeal from Dhesi's sister, Anjali, for any information that could advance the investigation.

"Since her murder, we’ve been struggling to accept the fact that we can never see her sweet face again," she wrote. "Our broken hearts will never heal, and we have no answers as to why this happened to her."

In the statement, Anjali remembered the victim as a loving daughter and sister who "made our whole family and gave our lives meaning."

She also outlined her sister's years-long battle with a rare autoimmune disease called granulomatosis with polyangiitis, or GPA, that ended with Dhesi receiving a kidney transplant. She had just recovered from the procedure at the time of her death.

"Had she been alive, she would be 21 years old, finishing her degree in Criminology and impacting the lives of every person she met," Anjali wrote. "My sister was my best friend and I don’t know how to be myself without her. She didn’t deserve this, but she deserves justice."

Anyone with information that could help investigators in the case is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448 (IHIT). Tips can be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

