Influencers, live streamers are 'creating an illusion' to gain followers: social media expert
After a young B.C. man was allegedly paid to drive a car into the ocean during a live stream, a social media expert is urging young followers to understand influencers are performers.
Matthew Johnson, director of education with MediaSmarts, spoke on CTV Morning Live Thursday about the potential impacts live streamers and social media influencers can have on younger audiences.
"Teens, especially, form what we call parasocial relationships with these influencers, even more so than they do with traditional celebrities," Johnson explained. "Obviously that can have impacts on their health, it can have impacts on what they want to buy, of course it can have impacts on the kind of decisions that they're making."
One follower appeared to be influenced this week when he deliberately drove into Burrard Inlet during an Adin Ross stream. Police said the 19-year-old was allegedly paid to complete the stunt. CTV News Vancouver reached out to Ross for comment earlier this week, but has not heard back.
"It's really important for people to be aware, especially young people to be aware, that when we're seeing live streamers or other influencers, these are performances," Johnson said. "These are thought-out performances that are tailored to meet the demands of the audience, they're very much tailored to meet the demands of the algorithm of the platform so that these things surface high in recommendations."
Johnson said it's hard for parents to navigate these parasocial relationships, because followers "do often have fondness" for the streamer or influencer.
"They feel a connection to them," he said. "We do have to make sure we understand that these are performances, that they are like professional wrestlers or celebrities. They are creating an illusion that they have this connection with you."
But Johnson said these interactions aren't always negative. For example, he pointed to the fact that someone watching Ross's stream contacted local police.
"So it's not just that people are being passive viewers or that people are being drawn into performing stunts themselves, as in this case, there are people who are taking positive action as well when we see this content," he said.
