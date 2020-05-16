VANCOUVER -- Police blocked off a large portion of a townhouse complex on Ranger Lane in Port Coquitlam for several hours Saturday as they investigated the discovery of an apparently abandoned infant.

In a news release, Coquitlam RCMP said the 2300 block of the road would be "closed until further notice" because of an "emerging police investigation."

They initially did not describe the nature of the investigation, but said in a subsequent release that a baby had been found.

The infant was taken to hospital and is "doing well," police said, adding that they do not believe there is any risk to the public.

A spokesperson for BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News two ambulances responded to the scene shortly before 1 p.m. for reports of "a patient in medical distress." The spokesperson said one person was transported to hospital, but could not confirm it was a baby.

Video from the scene showed a police dog and numerous officers canvassing the area.

Police said in their initial release that the road closure applies to all traffic, including bicycles and pedestrians, and the public is asked to avoid the area if possible.

"Anyone requiring access to the area should see an RCMP officer on scene for instructions," police said.

The Coquitlam RCMP Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation and has made "significant progress" so far, police said.