Indigenous leaders outraged over VPD’s investigation of Chelsea Poorman’s death

For nearly two years, family and friends of Chelsea Poorman agonized over her sudden disappearance. Now that her skeletal remains have been found, it has brought little comfort for her loved ones.

Indigenous leaders said they are angered that Vancouver police have declared her death as not suspicious, while the circumstance of her death has created a lot of suspicion.

Last Friday, the VPD announced her remains were found on the property of a vacant Shaughnessy home.

Poorman was last seen in the Granville Street area in Sept. 2020, and police did not know how she ended up in the upscale neighbourhood.

“It just seems like there are more questions than answers…when you hear everything, it just sounds suspicious,” said Annita McPhee with B.C. First Nations Justice Council, which aims to transform the justice system for Indigenous peoples.

At a vigil last weekend, Poorman’s mother revealed the 24-year-old was found without her cranium and she was missing some fingers.

Her mother also told others she was found in a blanket on the balcony of the empty Shaughnessy home.

“The fact that they found her at a vacant building…and the fact that her mother said, you know, they found her with a blanket covering her up – she could not have done that herself,” McPhee said.

VPD spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin said there is not enough evidence to suggest Poorman’s death was criminal in nature.

Visintin said her disappearance was investigated by the Missing Persons Unit and Major Crime Section, which is led by senior homicide investigators.

“This investigation was detailed and complex. A number of investigative techniques were used to gather evidence and information that might lead to Chelsea's whereabouts or provide insight about why she disappeared,” Visintin wrote in an e-mail statement.

The B.C. Coroners Service said it is still investigating and has not determined how Poorman died, adding investigations typically last weeks, if not months.

But police remain steadfast that Poorman likely wasn’t killed.

“We know this news is unlikely to satisfy family, friends, and community members who knew Chelsea, loved her, and believe her death must have been the result of foul play,” Visintin wrote.

Police said the case is not closed and anyone with information is still asked to contact them.

“That doesn't bring much comfort to the family. It's pretty contradictory to say that, you know, this case is not closed, but you can turn around and tell the public that her death wasn't suspicious,” McPhee rebutted.

Poorman’s family has already indicated they will not stop fighting to find answers and justice for the young woman.