Indigenous land defender sentenced to jail time over Trans Mountain pipeline protest

William George, a member of the Tsleil-Waututh First Nation and a guardian at the watch house near the Trans Mountain pipeline's Burnaby facility, pauses while speaking during a news conference with Indigenous leaders and politicians opposed to the expansion in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday, April 16, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck William George, a member of the Tsleil-Waututh First Nation and a guardian at the watch house near the Trans Mountain pipeline's Burnaby facility, pauses while speaking during a news conference with Indigenous leaders and politicians opposed to the expansion in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday, April 16, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener