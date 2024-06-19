Independent review of $3.86B North Shore wastewater plant coming: Metro Vancouver
Metro Vancouver will initiate an independent review of the North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant after estimated costs for the project ballooned to $3.86 billion.
In a statement Tuesday, George Harvie, chair of Metro Vancouver's board of directors, said the board is "acutely aware of the concerns" over the costs of the project.
"Since announcing the cost estimate for the North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant Program, we have heard concerns about whether Metro Vancouver is managing costs effectively for the public," Harvie said in a statement. "We take these concerns seriously and as such, as the chair of the board, I am initiating an independent review of the North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant Program costs."
The original cost of the North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant in 2018 was $700 million and it was expected to open in 2020, but the Metro Vancouver regional district fired the contractor over construction delays in 2021.
Premier David Eby addressed the project during an unrelated news conference this week.
"I've expressed the province's concern a few times now about resolving what drove the cost overruns on the North Shore plant and I think that the time has really come for Metro Vancouver to hire an auditor, independent of them, to dig into this and provide a report to everybody," Eby said on Monday.
Eby said the auditor general could "follow provincial dollars" in a review, but for a full-scale review, Metro Vancouver should bring in its own auditor.
"If the elected officials at Metro Vancouver can't ensure taxpayer accountability for the expenses that are being incurred there, obviously the province will have to step in. But I do have confidence that those elected officials should be able to address these issues," Eby said.
The commissioner and CAO of Metro Vancouver said in a statement he welcomes a review of the project.
"The current environment for delivering major infrastructure projects is very challenging, and it's important that we take a realistic approach to estimating the cost of these projects so that we can provide the region with enough lead time to plan for how the costs will be managed," Jerry Dobrovolny said.
No details have been provided on who will conduct the review or when it will take place.
