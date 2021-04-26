VANCOUVER -- A neighbourhood on Vancouver's west side is reeling after a fight between two groups of teenagers turned deadly over the weekend.

Police said a 15-year-old boy was stabbed Saturday afternoon at Almond Park, located at Dunbar Street and West 13th Avenue in Kitsilano. The boy died in hospital on Sunday, and a 14-year-old is in custody facing charges.

“I’ve lived here for 15 years and never seen anything like that before,” said Greg Dunlap, who lives in the area.

One witness who didn't want to be identified told CTV News she heard a commotion outside her house on Saturday and rushed to the window.

"We saw a bunch of teenaged boys fighting with each other," she said, describing a scene with "one boy who had a head injury and one who was on the ground, not moving."

"These kids are young and I just think it's incredibly tragic," the witness said.

Neighbours called 911 and the victim was rushed to BC Children's Hospital. He underwent emergency surgery, but could not be saved.

A 14-year-old has been charged with possession of a weapon for dangerous use, and remains in custody. As a minor, the suspect can't be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

“He was a young boy who was very upset over what had happened. And it was incredibly sad,” said the witness. “These are young boys trying to make their way. It’s a difficult age for boys ... and I think terrible mistakes happen, terrible things."

A large area around Dunbar and 13th was cordoned off with police tape for most of the afternoon Saturday.

Another neighbour, Mark Clancy, said he's been walking his dog in Almond Park for years. He described the weekend's events as utterly shocking and tragic.

"Both our daughters grew up in this neighbourhood," Clancy said. "At that age, to lose a child would be just beyond comprehension. You know, for everyone, it's just such a tragedy and so many lives ruined. It's very sad."

The Vancouver Police Department's Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation. Authorities said the victim and suspect knew each other, but would not expand on their history.

“These were kids, and these are kids whose lives have been drastically changed forever,” said Sgt. Steve Addison.

Police also said the incident was not random, and investigators believe they know what happened. They are still hoping to track down some witnesses who left the area before speaking to law enforcement.

“It was quite a chaotic scene when our officers arrived,” said Addison. "There were a number of people who were involved in the altercation, or who we believe were involved in the altercation, as well as witnesses in the park."

Any witnesses who have not spoken to police have been asked to come forward.

By Monday morning, a small memorial had started to grow in the park, with photos, flowers and a stuffed animal. ​