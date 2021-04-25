VANCOUVER -- The 15-year-old boy who was stabbed in a park in Vancouver's Dunbar neighbourhood on Saturday has died, police say.

The Vancouver Police Department identified the victim in a news release Sunday as Remy Mizutani-Lavoie, saying they believe he was stabbed in the chest by another teen in Almond Park Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the park near the intersection of Dunbar Street and West 13th Avenue, police said, describing the situation as "an altercation between two groups of teens."

A 14-year-old boy was arrested nearby and has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, police said. Because the accused is a minor, his name cannot be published.

Homicide detectives are investigating, police said.

Mizutani-Lavoie lost consciousness and collapsed in the park after the stabbing, according to police. He was rushed to BC Children's Hospital, where staff attempted life-saving surgery, police said, adding that he died roughly 24 hours after the procedure.

Police are asking anyone with information about the stabbing to contact the VPD's homicide unit at 604-717-2500. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.