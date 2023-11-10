Incoming B.C. storm brings possibility of downed trees, power outages

People on B.C.'s South Coast are being told to brace for the possibility of downed trees, power outages and travel disruptions during a storm that is set to batter the region over the weekend.

Wind and rainfall warnings are in effect across the Lower Mainland as a "vigorous frontal system" moves through starting Friday night, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

“This is absolutely the time of year where we get a lot of our storms that bring strong winds and heavy rain," said Alyssa Charbonneau, a meteorologist with the weather agency.

She said the prolonged and severe drought the province experienced has increased the risk that fall and winter storms will result in broken branches or toppling trees.

“It’s potentially going to result in, maybe a bit more damage than you would normally see,” Charbonneau said.

"There’s always a risk with storms that we can see some power outages.”

BC Hydro spokesperson Kevin Aquino said while it's hard to predict the damage tonight's wind storm could cause, he said the public should always be prepared.

“Customer should always have an emergency kit that lasts at least 72 hours and customers should know how to get a hold of us," he said.

Emergency kits should include non-perishable food, water and battery-powered flashlights.

“We do prepare for storm season year-round and our crews can activate storm response plans at a moment's notice. We have a team in-house of meteorologists that have been tracking this weather system quite closely so there’s definitely enables us to ramp up our bc hydro crews. Our contractor crews and call centre agents. So if the lights do go out, we’re ready to respond," Aquino said.

Friday brought ferry cancellations on major routes and snowfall warnings for mountain highways – where up to 30 centimetres is forecast to accumulate by Sunday.

As a safety precaution, the province is temporarily closing Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon from midnight until approximately 9 a.m.

The ministry said the highway will be closed between Boothroyd, north of Boston Bar and Lytton. On Saturday morning, geotechnical engineers will assess the area for safety before reopening.

Access for locals will not be restricted during the closure.

There are no high streamflow advisories or flood warnings in place, according to the River Forecast Centre.

However, a spokesperson from the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation said it’s advising the public to use extreme caution around the seawall and the water’s edge.