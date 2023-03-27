Incident involving truck carrying caged chickens closes Highway 1 in Langley, B.C.

A stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley, B.C., has reopened after an hours-long closure due to an incident involving a truck transporting live chickens.

The Ministry of Transportation first reported a lane closure on Highway 1 westbound at 232 Street around 9 a.m.

Social media posts from Mainroad Lower Mainland Contracting shed more light on the cause of the closure, saying that the incident involved a truck carrying livestock.

"Crews continue to work as quick as possible to transfer chicken cages onto a new truck," the tweet said, showing a photo of cages stacked high on a flatbed.

The road reopened just before 2 p.m.