The BC Liberals are accusing the provincial government of trying to inappropriately influence the process for setting up ride-hailing services like Uber.

Fleet size, impact on pollution, congestion and the taxi industry are the main issues outlined by the Opposition.

The Passenger Transportation Board did not place a cap on fleet size for ride-hailing services, but said it would watch numbers and review if need be.

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena sent a letter, obtained by CTV News, outlining government concerns to the chair of the PTB.

"I am writing today to relay widespread concerns related to the introduction of ride hailing services that I believe the Board should be mindful of as it reviews incoming applications and data is collected," she wrote to Catharine Read.

"Please note, this letter is intended to show support for the consideration of these concerns and should not be taken as a general policy directive."

But a later section of the letter has been criticized by the Liberal party.

"It is our government's view that this decision should be reviewed in a timely way to ensure the viability of the taxi industry alongside (ride-hailing) services and that the taxi industry does not experience serious economic dislocation before a supply or cap decision occurs," Trevena wrote.

She also mentioned a subject she says has been brought to her by several Metro Vancouver mayors: "The issue of congestion is a concern our government shares, as we work to improve transportation for people in our province and reduce (greenhouse gases.) I trust that the impact of increased congestion will be monitored closely by the Board and will factor heavily into future decisions around fleet size limits."

The Liberals have accused Trevena of subtle intimidation, as the PTD is supposed to be an independent body.

"The NDP is sending a subtle message, but a clear message, that 'You know we don't like your decision,'" said MLA Jas Johal, the Liberal MLA for Richmond Queensborough.

"The taxi industry sat down with representatives of the government just last week and then amazingly this letter comes out saying, 'Perhaps you should reconsider.'"

Johal went on to say that nowhere in the letter were consumers mentioned.

In a statement to CTV News Wednesday, Trevena's office said the government has taken a "fair approach" to bringing services like Uber and Lyft to B.C.

The province said it would continue to work to provide the services people have been asking for, while protecting wages and the jobs that families depend on.

"Minister Trevena has and will continue to relay the concerns of mayors, stakeholders and constituents regarding congestion and driver income to the Passenger Transportation Board," the email said.

The PTB will be collecting data and looking at the effects on traffic congestion.

Taxi industry requests judicial review of PTB over ride-hailing regulations

Taxi companies in Metro Vancouver have joined together to request a judicial review of the PTB.

According to the court documents, the taxi companies claim ride-hailing services "have had an extremely harmful impact on participants in the taxi industry," and argue that by not putting a cap on the fleet size for services like Uber or Lyft, it’s not a fair playing field.

In their file, the petitioners claim the limits are there for a reason to prevent "destructive competition that would occur if there were unlimited entry into this field," to ensure there’s no oversaturation of the industry and everyone can make a living.

When the PTB announced the regulations, they said there would be no limit on fleet size due to the province’s insistence on Class 4 commercial licences.

Taxi companies also claim as a condition of their licences, they must provide a "certain level of passenger transportation service to disabled passengers who require wheelchair transportation." Something the industry has warned ride-hailing companies can’t provide.

Both Uber and Lyft have acknowledged this service likely won’t be available by launch. However there is a $0.30 fee the province implemented that would go towards expanding accessible rides for every customer who uses the ride-hailing service.

The taxi companies are ultimately asking that the PTB’s decision be quashed and a new inquiry into whether ride-hailing companies fit the criteria set out by the province.

Read the full court filing and affidavit below: Taxi Companies Petition the PTB by CTV Vancouver on Scribd