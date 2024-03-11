'Imminent risk to public safety' prompts police search of Kamloops hotel
Guns and ammunition were seized from a B.C. hotel over the weekend after a search was conducted over a public safety risk.
The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, which works with police agencies across the province, said in a news release Monday that three men were arrested following an investigation in Kamloops.
CFSEU, B.C.'s anti-gang unit, Kamloops RCMP and the Southeast District Emergency Response Team all went to the hotel, "due to an imminent risk to public safety." A search warrant was issued and investigators found multiple loaded handguns and ammunition in the hotel room. They also found a stolen vehicle with gas canisters inside of it parked outside the hotel.
The vehicle, guns and ammunition were all seized by police, as was the body armour one suspect was wearing.
Police said all three men have since been released, adding the investigation is ongoing.
"The seizure of firearms by CFSEU-BC officers in partnership with the Kamloops RCMP and Southeast District Emergency Response Team has reduced the risk to the public’s safety," said Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton in a news release.
"Anytime we can take firearms out of the hands of those who might be willing to use them for criminal acts means that communities are safer."
