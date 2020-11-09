VANCOUVER -- IKEA Coquitlam has temporarily closed to the public after a worker tested positive for COVID-19.

A notice on the website said the company learned about the positive case on Monday and the store was closed for cleaning.

“The safety of IKEA co-workers and customers is our top priority and we are taking extensive precautionary measures to reduce any risk of further exposure, always following the guidelines of British Columbia Health Services,” the posting said.

The company said the cleaning and sanitization process will take place at the store and the external warehouse and will be conducted by a third party. The store will reopen once cleaning is complete.

The company said it thanks customers for their understanding.